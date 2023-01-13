Go to the main site
    Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns

    13 January 2023, 21:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Ground blizzard is to batter the north and east of Akmola region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow in the region’s north and east.

    Fog is to coat the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on January 14-15. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is expected in the southwest and northeast of the region. -34 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas at night on January 14-15.

    Mangistau region’s western, southern, and central parts are to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind, reaching up to 25mps in the west, on January 14.

    The north, west, and east of Pavlodar region are to expect ground blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the region’s north, west, and east.

    Ground blizzard is to batter the north and east of North Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is expected in the north and east of the region.

    Fog is to coat the south of Turkestan region on January 14-15. Ground blizzard is expected in the mountainous areas of the region. -25 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in Turkestan region at night on January 14.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

