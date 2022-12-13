Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns

13 December 2022, 18:09

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued weather warnings for six regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzards are to batter the north, east, and center of Abai region at night. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the south of the region. Temperatures are to dip to -20-25 degrees Celsius. -30 degrees Celsius temperatures are in store for the north of the region.

Aktobe region is to expect easterly, southeasterly wind at 16mps in the center.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzards in most parts at night and in the north, east, and south at daytime. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the south of the region during the day. Temperatures are to drop to -20-25 degrees Celsius in the region and to -30 degrees Celsius in the north.

The west and center of Mangistau region are to expect ice-slick.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas.