Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

4 November 2022, 21:42

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, ground blizzard and strong wind are expected tomorrow, November 5, in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Turkistan region tomorrow.

Heavy snow is expected to batter North Kazakhstan on Saturday accompanied by ice slick and snow storm, and strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s locally.

West Kazakhstan is set to brace for fog and ice slick.

Heavy downpours and fog are forecast for Mangistau region.