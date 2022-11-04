Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

4 November 2022, 21:42
Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
4 November 2022, 21:42

Weather warning issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, ground blizzard and strong wind are expected tomorrow, November 5, in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Turkistan region tomorrow.

Heavy snow is expected to batter North Kazakhstan on Saturday accompanied by ice slick and snow storm, and strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s locally.

West Kazakhstan is set to brace for fog and ice slick.

Heavy downpours and fog are forecast for Mangistau region.


Related news
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Mets predict unsteady weather for Kazakhstan Nov 17
Blizzards, ice-slick and fog forecast for 6 Kazakh rgns
Met service predicts cessation of precipitation, temperatures decrease Nov 16-18
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News