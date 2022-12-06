Go to the main site
    Weather warning issued for 4 Kazakh rgns

    6 December 2022, 18:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fog, ice-slick, and high wind are expected in four regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Fog is to coat Kyzylorda region in the south on December 7 and in the north on December 8-9.

    Zhetysu region is to see fog and ice-slick in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.

    The north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog and ice-slick. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the mountain passes of the region.

    Fog is to blanket the north of Kostanay region.
    Weather in Kazakhstan
