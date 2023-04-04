Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weather warning issued for 3 Kazakh regions

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2023, 20:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for three Kazakh regions, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an avalanche warning will be in place for the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Almaty Rivers due to the spring thaw, and unstable snowpack on April 5-7.

The south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms in the center and east.


