Weather warning issued for 2 major Kazakh cities and 10 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and frost are predicted in 10 regions of the country and two major cities Shymkent and Almaty on April 11, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail are in store for the south, center, and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region on April 11. 15-20mps westerly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the region’s north and east. The city of Taldykorgan is to see heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow at night on April 11. Thunderstorms are predicted in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous area and hail in the mountainous areas of the region. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is to sweep across the region during thunderstorms. The city of Shymkent is to brace for thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted during thunderstorms. Turkestan city is to see thunderstorms in the first half of the night on April 11. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The north and east of Akmola region are to see 15-20mps northwesterly wind.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west and south of Mangistau region in the nighttime and morning on April 11. Fog is to coat the region’s northwest at night. Northwesterly wind turning southeastward is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the south and east of the region during the day.

Abai region is to see 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward in the southwest and north. Semey city is to expect southwesterly wind reaching up to 15mps during the day.

The east and center of Ulytau region are to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind during the day. The city of Zhezkazgan is to see northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps at daytime.

The south and east of Karaganda region are to expect westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps at daytime on April 11.

The greater part of Pavlodar region is to see 15-20mps northwesterly wind during the day. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in Pavlodar city at daytime.

The northeast and north of West Kazakhstan region as well as the city of Uralsk are to expect ground frosts of -3C at night.

Almaty region is to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow at times in the south and mountainous areas. The region’s southern part is to expect thunderstorms and hail. Westerly, northwesterly wind at 17-22mps is predicted to gust up to 25mps during thunderstorms at times in the region’s south. The city of Almaty is to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. 15mps westerly, northwesterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms. Konayev city is to see thunderstorms at times. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.