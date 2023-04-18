Weather warning issued for 2 Kazakh cities, 12 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, strong wind, low temperatures, and black ice are in store for the cities of Astana and Almaty and 12 regions of Kazakhstan on April 19, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Zhetysu region is to see 15-20mps northwesterly wind in the south, north, and east. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the areas of Alakolskiye ozera at night. Temperatures as low as -2-7C are expected in most parts of the country.

The west, south, and center of Mangistau region are to brace for dust times. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the west, south, and center of the region.

Akmola region is to expect ground blizzard and black ice in the south and east in the nighttime and morning on April 19. Fog is to coat the west, east, and south of the region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southeastward is predicted in the nighttime.

Almaty region is to brace for -1-6C temperatures at night on April 19. The city of Almaty is to expect -1-3C temperatures at night.

The city of Astana is to expect black ice and fog in the nighttime and morning on April 19.

Abai region is to see precipitation as rain and snow in the center, east, and south in the daytime. Black ice is predicted in the north and east of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is expected in the north and west in the nighttime as well as in most parts in the daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted in the region’s center and south in the daytime.

The north, east, and center of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for precipitation as rain and sleet in the daytime. Black ice is in store for the region’s north and east. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north, east, and south of the region. Gusts of up to 23mps are expected in the daytime.

Fog is to coat the north of Kyzylorda region. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the region’s east in the daytime. Ground frosts of -3C are to linger in the north of the region at night.

The southern section of Pavlodar region is to see ground blizzard and black ice in the nighttime and morning on April 19. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the west and south of the region.

Atyrau region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind in the north and west in the daytime.

Ground blizzard and black ice are in store for the north and east of Karaganda region. Fog is to coat the north and south of the region. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is to sweep across the north and east of the region.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in the mountainous areas on April 19-20. Northeasterly wind is predicted at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region. Temperatures are to stand at -1-6C in most parts of the region at night on April 19, -1-3C in the mountainous areas on April 20.

The west and south of West Kazakhstan region are to expect southeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps in the daytime.



