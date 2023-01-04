Weather warning issued for 11 Kazakh rgns

4 January 2023, 17:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists issued weather warnings for several regions of the country for January 5, Kazinform reports.

Blizzard, fog, and ice-slick are predicted in the west, south, and east of Akmola region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to gust up to 23mps in the west, south, and east at night.

The north and south of Aktobe region are to brace for ice-slick. Fog is to coat the southwest of the region. Up to 17mps southwesterly wind is to blow in the north and center at night.

Blizzard is to batter Astana city at times. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the nighttime and morning.

Zhambyl region’s south and mountainous areas are to see fog. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to reach 23-28mps in the southwest in the nighttime and morning.

The south, center, and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to brace for fog and ice-slick in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the region’s southeast.

Fog and ice-slick are expected in the north and east of West Kazakhstan region.

Mangistau region is to see fog in the west, south, and center. Ice-slick is predicted in the northern part of the region. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is in store for the region’s southwest at night.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the north. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the northwest in the nighttime and morning.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick are in store for the south and east of Pavlodar region. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south and east.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect snow at night. Ground blizzard is expected in the southwest. Fog is to coat the west and east of the region.

Turkestan region’s mountainous areas are to expect ground blizzard. The region’s south and mountainous areas are to see fog. Southerly and southwesterly wind at 15-20mps reaching 25mps is forecast for the north, west, and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.