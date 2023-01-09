Weather warning issued for 10 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for 10 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Heavy snow is to batter Almaty city at times on January 10. The city is to brace for fog and ice-slick at times.

Heavy snow, fog, and ice-slick are predicted at times in Shymkent city.

Heavy snow is to hit Almaty region in the south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard are predicted. Kunayev city is to brace fir heavy snow at times. Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the city at times.

Atyrau region is to expect -30 degrees Celsius temperatures in the north at night.

Zhetysu region is to brace for heavy snow in the south, center, and mountainous areas at daytime. Fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard are predicted in the south and mountainous areas. Taldykorgan city is to see heavy snow at times during the day.

The northeast and east of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for -35 degrees Celsius temperatures at night.

Karaganda region is to expect temperatures to plummet to -35-36 degrees Celsius in the north.

-40 degrees Celsius temperatures are in store for the east of Kostanay region at night on January 10.

Mangistau region is to see temperatures drop to -25 degrees Celsius at night on January 10-11.

Turkestan region is to brace for heavy snow at times in the south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Fog and ice-slick are predicted in the south and sub-mountainous areas. Blizzard is expected in the mountainous areas of the region. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and mountainous areas.



