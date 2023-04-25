Weather warning in place for Shymkent and 8 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for Shymkent city and eight regions of Kazakhstan for April 26, Kazinform reports.

Shymkent city is to brace for easterly, northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps, reaching 23mps at times in the daytime on April 26.

Atyrau region is to see heavy rainfall in the south in the daytime. Thunderstorm is to batter most parts of the region. Dust tides are predicted in the east of the region in the nighttime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northward is predicted to gust up to 23mps at times in the east and south of the region.

Aktobe region is to see 15-20mps southeasterly wind in the south and west in the nighttime and in the south, east, and center in the daytime.

Zhetysu region is to expect northeasterly wind at 15-25mps reaching 23-28mps in the north, east, and center. -2-7C frosts are predicted in the north and mountainous areas of the region in the nighttime.

Thunderstorm is to hit West Kazakhstan region in the west, north, and south in the nighttime and in the east in the daytime. 9-14mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps in the region’s center, south, and east in the nighttime.

Kyzylorda region is to see 15-20mps easterly wind in the center and east in the nighttime, and in most parts in the daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps and dust tides are predicted in the center and east of the region.

The great part of Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorm. Dust tides are to batter the region’s northeast. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted.

The north and west of Pavlodar region are to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly wind.

Dust tides are to batter the north of Turkestan region. 15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region.