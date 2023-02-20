Weather warning in place for most Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for most regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Icy conditions are expected on roads in Astana city on February 21. Ground blizzard is to batter the city in the nighttime and morning.

The city of Almaty is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

The north, west, and center of Abai region are to see ground blizzard during the day. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps, reaching up to 25mps, is forecast for the region's north, west, and center.

Blizzard and black ice are predicted in Akmola region in the west, north, and east. Fog is to coat the southeastern part of the region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southwesterly, southerly wind is expected in the west, north, and east of the region.

Ground blizzard is to batter Aktobe region in the east during the day. Black ice is predicted in the region's southwest. Southwesterly, southerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the east of the region at daytime.

Fog is to coat the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Fog and ice-slick are expected in the north, east, and south of Atyrau region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region's south and west during the day.

The west, south, and east of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzard and black ice. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning westward is predicted in the west, south, and east.

Ground blizzard is to hit Karaganda region in the west and north at night as well as in the east and center during the day. Fog and black ice are forecast for the north and south. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the region's north and east.

Kostanay region is to brace for snow in most parts at night as well as precipitation mostly snow, predicted to fall heavily in the north, during the day. Fog and ground blizzard are predicted in the region's north, east, and west. Black ice is expected in the south of the region at daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind, gusting up to 25mps, is predicted in the region's north, east, and west.

Fog is to coat the north of Kyzylorda region. 15-20mps southeasterly, southerly wind is forecast for the center of the region at daytime.

The north of Mangistau region is to expect fog. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the region's wets, south, and northeast during the day.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard in the south at night. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the south.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see snow at night. Ground blizzard and black ice are predicted in the north, west, and south of the region. Fog is to coat the region's west in the nighttime and morning. Southerly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north, west, and south. Gusts of up to 23mps are expected at daytime.

Fog is to coat the north of Turkestan region at night. 15-20mps southerly wind is expected in the mountainous areas of the region in the morning and afternoon.

Ground blizzard, fog, and ice-slick are in store for the north and east of Ulytau region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the north and east of the region.



