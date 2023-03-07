Weather warning in place for Kazakh capital and 11 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for the Kazakh capital and 11 regions for March 8, Kazinform reports.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to expect fog. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted in the region’s center.

Fog is to coat the north and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to sweep across the southern, eastern, and central parts of the region during the day.

Karaganda region is to see precipitation as rain and snow in the south and east as well as black ice and ground blizzard in the north and east at daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s southeast.15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to reach 23-28mps and 30mps and over in the north and east at night. 9-14mps wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east of the region.

Abai region is to brace for heavy precipitation in the southwest and east as well as ground blizzard and black ice in the north and east. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward blowing 15-20mps is to gust up to 23-28mps. Gusts of up to 30mps are predicted in the region’s center.

East Kazakhstan is to expect precipitation, predicted to be heavy in the north and east. Ground blizzard and black ice are in store for the region’s northern and eastern parts. The region is to brace for 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 23-28mps. 30mps and over gusts are predicted in the north and east of the region at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard and black ice. 15-20mps southerly wind is in store for the north and west of the region.

Akmola region is to brace for precipitation in most parts at night, as well as in the north and east at daytime. The region is to expect ground blizzard and black ice in the north and east as well as fog in the west, north, and south. Northwesterly, westerly wind blowing 15-20mps is to gust up to 23-28mps and 30mps and over at times in the north and east at night. 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north and east of the region during the day.

The east, north, and south of Pavlodar region are to brace for ground blizzard.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect snow, predicted to fall heavily in the south, in most parts at night. Ground blizzard and black ice are to batter the region’s north, east, and south. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in the south and east of the region.

Kostanay region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north, east, and south as well as fog in the west at night. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in most parts at night and in the east and south during the day.

Fog is to coat the north and center of Aktobe region. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning southeastward is in store for the north and east of the region.

Astana is to expect ground blizzard and black ice in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is to predicted in the nighttime and morning.