Weather warning in place for 3 Kazakh cities and 11 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for three cities and 11 regions of Kazakhstan for May 20, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital of Astana is to brace for 15-20mps easterly wind in the daytime on May 20.

Almaty is to expect thunderstorms at times, winds of up to 17mps during thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms and squall are predicted in Shymkent in the daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is expected during thunderstorms.

The south of Akmola region is to see thunderstorms. 15-20mps northeasterly, easterly wind is predicted in the north, west, and south. -1C ground frosts are expected in the northeast in the nighttime.

Almaty region is to brace for heavy rain in the south and mountainous areas. Thunderstorms and hail are predicted in the north, south, and mountainous areas if the region. 17-22mps westerly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.

The north and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see heavy rain in the nighttime. Thunderstorms and hail are predicted in the region’s north, south, and mountainous areas. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the southwest and mountainous areas in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are to hit the northeast, east of West Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south. 15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and south of the region in the daytime. High fire danger will be in place for the east.

Thunderstorms are to batter the south and east of Kostanay region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the south and east. High fire danger is to be issued for the region’s south.

Fog is to coat the west, north, and center of Mangistau region.

The north and east of Pavlodar region are to brace for 18mps northwesterly wind in the daytime. -2C ground frosts are forecast for the north of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to be in place in the east and center of the region.

The southwest of North Kazakhstan region is to see 15-20mps easterly wind in the nighttime on May 20. The region’s greater part is to expect 15-20mps easterly wind, gusting up to 23mps, in the daytime.

The north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see thunderstorms, squall, and 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward.

The greater part of Ulytau region is to brace for thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. High fire danger will be in place in the east of the region.