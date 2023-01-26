Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns

26 January 2023, 21:10
Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard is to hit Abai and Akmola regions.

Fog is to coat the north, east, and center of Aktobe region.

Astana city and East Kazakhstan region are to brace for ground blizzard.

15-20mps southeasterly wind, reaching 23-28mps at times, is predicted in the area of Alakolskiye ozera in Zhambyl region.

West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda region are to see fog.

Ground blizzard is to batter Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. 15-20mps wind is to sweep across the regions.


Related news
Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22
Weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Jan 21
Теги:
Read also
Mets predict fair weather, no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 27
No precipitations expected in Kazakhstan Jan 26
Fair weather forecast in south, west of Kazakhstan
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 25
Storm alert issued for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding
What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in February?
Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
News Partner
Popular
1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
2 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
3 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
4 E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub
5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

News