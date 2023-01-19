Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns

19 January 2023, 21:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions for January 20, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kyzylorda region is to brace for 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the center on January 20.

The south of Turkestan region is to expect fog. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.