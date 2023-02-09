Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weather red alert in Sicily Thursday

9 February 2023, 13:18
ROME. KAZINFORM - A weather red alert will be in force in eastern Sicily on Thursday, the civil protection agency said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Eastern Sicilian areas, in particular, will be at risk of flooding and landslides, the warning said.
An orange alert is being considered for the rest of the island, as well as Calabria, while a yellow alert may be called for remaining Italian regions, the agency said


