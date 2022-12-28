Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for last days of 2022

28 December 2022, 14:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency says treacherous weather conditions are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on December 29-31.

Most regions of the country should brace themselves for snowfall. A mix of rain and snow will hit the south and southwest of Kazakhstan, black ice will cover roads in western Kazakhstan.

No sharp temperature fluctuations are in store for the country, Kazhydromet added.

On Tuesday evening Kazhydromet issued weather advisory for eight regions of the country.
