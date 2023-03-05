Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 5

    5 March 2023, 09:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 5, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Most of the country’s territory will be under the influence of the northwestern cyclone which will bring a mix of rain and snow, stiff wind to northern and eastern Kazakhstan. Blizzard is expected to his the center of the country. Chances of thunderstorm will be high in the south.

    Foggy and slippery conditions are forecast across Kazakhstan.

    Heavy precipitation are expected in the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Heavy downpour may douse the mountainous areas of Turkistan region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open