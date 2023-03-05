Weather forecast for Kazakhstan Mar 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is in store for parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 5, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Most of the country’s territory will be under the influence of the northwestern cyclone which will bring a mix of rain and snow, stiff wind to northern and eastern Kazakhstan. Blizzard is expected to his the center of the country. Chances of thunderstorm will be high in the south.

Foggy and slippery conditions are forecast across Kazakhstan.

Heavy precipitation are expected in the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Heavy downpour may douse the mountainous areas of Turkistan region.