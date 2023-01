Weather alert issued for two regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kashydromet national weather service has issued a storm warning for two regions for January 16, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard and a 15-20m/s wind will hit the north of Pavlodar region.

Gusts of wind in the north and east of North Kazakhstan region as well as in Petropavlovsk city will increase to 15-20m/s.