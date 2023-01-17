Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions

17 January 2023, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet national weather service has issued a storm alert for two regions for January 17, Kazinform reports.

Wind speed in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region is expected to increase to 15-20m/s in the morning and during daylight hours.

Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda city will rise to 15-50m/s in the morning and in the daytime.

Foggy conditions are forecast for the south of Turkistan region. Ground blizzard and a 15-20m/s wind will hit mountainous areas.