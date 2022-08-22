Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Weather alert issued for 6 regions – met service
22 August 2022 18:40

Weather alert issued for 6 regions – met service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Strong gusts of wind and extremely high fire risk are forecast in six regions of the country on August 23, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket the city of Petropavlovsk, as well northern and western areas of the North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in northern and mountainous areas of Turkistan region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes gusting to 23m/s. Fire risk remains extremely high in southern and eastern areas.

West Kazakhstan region will be hit by a 15-20m/s wind in the daytime too.

Gusts of wind in northeastern parts of Zhetysu region will rise to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 25m/s.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20m/s during daylight hours. Fire risk will be high in most areas of the region.

15m/s wind is also predicted for central and eastern areas of Aktobe region in the daytime.


Related news
1200-seat school opened in Semey
439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Read also
Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Hot weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 3
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive