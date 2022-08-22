22 August 2022 18:40

Weather alert issued for 6 regions – met service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Strong gusts of wind and extremely high fire risk are forecast in six regions of the country on August 23, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket the city of Petropavlovsk, as well northern and western areas of the North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in northern and mountainous areas of Turkistan region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes gusting to 23m/s. Fire risk remains extremely high in southern and eastern areas.

West Kazakhstan region will be hit by a 15-20m/s wind in the daytime too.

Gusts of wind in northeastern parts of Zhetysu region will rise to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 25m/s.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20m/s during daylight hours. Fire risk will be high in most areas of the region.

15m/s wind is also predicted for central and eastern areas of Aktobe region in the daytime.