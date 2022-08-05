5 August 2022 18:16

Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gusty wind and thunderstorms are forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, squall, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for parts of Kyzylorda region on August 6. High fire hazard will persist in the region.

Turkistan region will brace for thunderstorm, squall, 15-20 mps wind and high fire hazard too.

Gusts of northeasterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in Aktobe region.