Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

WeAlmaty Fest kicks off

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 February 2020, 14:01
WeAlmaty Fest kicks off

ALMATY. KAZINFORM the Q-lab Urban Projects Laboratory hosts today the closing festival of the We Almaty project.

This is not a conference, not a training, but a meeting of friends where you can share your successes, learn about interesting city cases, participate in a fair and workshops, find like-minded people and even watch a movie!

The festival is to be held all day and be divided into several zones, including the «dialogues about the city» zone, the fair and workshop area, the children's zone, the KinoSreda, the project history zone. You will also have a chance to win a new iPhone, just register and come to the festival, the official website of the British Council in Kazakhstan reads.

Programme festival

The festival is to be attended by partners, grants and friends of the «WeAlmaty» project, but we want new acquaintances and our doors are open for absolutely all citizens, including the smallest ones (remember the зону children’s zone)!

The Venue is 90 Abay Ave., Laboratory of urban projects Q-lab (there is an accessible entrance and a toilet for wheelchair users). Alatau metro station.


Almaty   Culture   Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped