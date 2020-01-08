Go to the main site
    We recommend refraining from buying tickets of Bek Air company, Ministry

    8 January 2020, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has recommended citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets of the Bek Air company, Kazinform reports.

    «In connection with the suspension of the Bek Air company’s air operator certificate, we recommend citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets of the company,» the Ministry’s statement on Telegram account reads.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, the tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.

    Alzhanova Raushan

