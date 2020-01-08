Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

We recommend refraining from buying tickets of Bek Air company, Ministry

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 January 2020, 13:13
We recommend refraining from buying tickets of Bek Air company, Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has recommended citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets of the Bek Air company, Kazinform reports.

«In connection with the suspension of the Bek Air company’s air operator certificate, we recommend citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets of the company,» the Ministry’s statement on Telegram account reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Z2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan took off from the Almaty International Airport early in the morning of December 27, 2019. The Bek Air plane lost its altitude not far from the Almaty airport and crashed into a two-storey building. In total, the tragedy claimed lives of 12 people, including the first pilot.


Incidents    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty