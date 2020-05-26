Go to the main site
    We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

    26 May 2020, 16:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the government was working in a plan for the whole of the European Union to reopen to tourism together as coronavirus-containment measures are eased across the continent.

    «We are working for us to all start over together in Europe on June 15,» Di Maio told RAI television.

    «June 15 is a little European D-Day for tourism, ANSA reports.

    Germany is aiming to reopen on June 15, advising people that they can go to other countries.

    «We will work with Austria and we are working with other European countries».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism EU World News
