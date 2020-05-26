Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 May 2020, 16:14
We're working on reopening EU tourism June 15 - Di Maio

ROME. KAZINFORM Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the government was working in a plan for the whole of the European Union to reopen to tourism together as coronavirus-containment measures are eased across the continent.

«We are working for us to all start over together in Europe on June 15,» Di Maio told RAI television.

«June 15 is a little European D-Day for tourism, ANSA reports.

Germany is aiming to reopen on June 15, advising people that they can go to other countries.

«We will work with Austria and we are working with other European countries».


Coronavirus   Tourism   EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital