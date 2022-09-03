Go to the main site
    We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head

    3 September 2022 13:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed members of the Government and governors calling for responsibility while implementing the instructions of the President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As the Head of State noted, almost all the main spheres of the State and society are to be rebooted. In content, the Address of the President to the people is a significant step towards the large-scale process of building New just Kazakhstan. The current circumstances require concrete and coordinated action,» said Smailov during a session of the government.

    He added that the Government faces the tasks of increasing sustainability and competitiveness of the economy, quality and inclusive growth of the well-being of the citizens, ensuring equal opportunities for all, and maintaining the public security and internal stability.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his state-of-the-nation address on September 1, 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
