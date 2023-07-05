Go to the main site
    We proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia, says mayor

    5 July 2023, 10:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said in his opening remarks at the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks, mayor Kassymbek said that Kazakhstanis proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia. According to him, for centuries representatives of various ethnicities crossed their paths on the Kazakh land later becoming one nation. «And our strength is in this unity,» he stressed.

    If compared to other cities of the world, Astana can be considered one of the world’s fastest growing cities, Zhenis Kassymbek claimed.

    «We all realize that the cities are the future of humankind. The global network of cities has become the economic and political foundation of new reality. Large cities have become the drivers of economy,» the Astana mayor said.

    Kassymbek went on to add that it is of paramount importance to create safe and comfortable conditions so that people would want to live in a city.

    In conclusion, he expressed hope that the forum will help its participants exchange experience and find the answers to the questions they are looking for.

