Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

We passed through all challenges thanks to our people, Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2019, 19:28
We passed through all challenges thanks to our people, Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of the Elbasy Aidos Ukibay shared a video with First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev who briefs on the value of the country’s independence and thanks the people for support, Kazinform reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he worked hard for the sake of the bright future of the young generation and the people of Kazakhstan. It is a great honor and a great chance for him. He always strived to preserve such values as independence. Nursultan Nazarbayev also said that he made every effort to let Kazakhstan prove to be standing on the highest level.

«We all passed through all challenges thanks to our people that always supported me,» the Elbasy said.

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023