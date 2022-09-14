We need unbiased information – Foreign Minister on situation at Azerbaijan-Armenia border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi commented on the possibility of sending Kazakhstan’s military servicemen to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border as part of the CSTO contingent.

The Minister said that this issue is not yet on agenda.

He said that at yesterday’s extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Security Council, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had informed the CSTO leaders of the situation at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

«We wanted to receive unbiased information, because different information comes from both sides. For this reason, the heads of state decided that the CSTO Secretary General shall leave for the conflict area to get full vision of the situation and inform the leaders,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said to journalists.

«It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia have not demarkated their borders, therefore it is hard to talk about any violation of the border,» he added.

«The foremost task now is to revive the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for border delimitation and demarcation. We are ready to share our experience, as we have demarcated our border along the entire perimeter of the land and even sea border. We have completed the border delimitation process almost with all neighboring countries except for Russia. Probably it will take us another 2 or 3 years to finish the demarcation process with the Russian side,» he said.



