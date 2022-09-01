Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
We need to shift to new tariff policy – President tokayev
1 September 2022 11:50

We need to shift to new tariff policy – President tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two thirds of the country’s power supply networks, 57% of heating communications and almost half of water supply networks are worn out today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his annual Address to the Nation at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today, Kazinform reports.

«Artificial regulation of prices leads to rolling blackouts, accidents and, as a result, it poses threat to the health and life of the population. We need to shift to a new tariff policy at the monopoly markets, namely to «Tariff in exchange for investments». The rate of wear and tear of utility networks should be reduced to 15%,» the President said.


