We need to promote our history and cultural values – President

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2023, 22:26
We need to promote our history and cultural values – President Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the premiere of the Zhoshy khan play at the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre. The play consisting of two parts: «Genghis Khan’s Horde» and «Kazakh Horde» tells about the relationship between Genghis Khan and his son Zhoshy khan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The play is about the way of life of Zhoshy khan, who united the Turkic tribes of the Great Steppe into a single nation, founded his Horde in Ulytau, and was titled as the first man to lay the foundation of Kazakh statehood.

photo

The historic drama was written by well-known playwright Duman Ramazan, and directed by honored worker of Kazakhstan Bolat Uzakov.

The President talked with the play’s author and the troupe of the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre afterwards.

«Congratulations! A great play, and its theme is very relevant. Such plays are very important for the people. Excellent writing and expressive language. All the artists accustomed to and portrayed their images perfectly. We need to promote our history and cultural values. Some argue that Kazakhs had no history, statehood, misinterpreting our history,» said Tokayev.

