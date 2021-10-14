Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
We need to join efforts to overcome coronavirus pandemic – Tokayev

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2021, 17:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on heads of the EAEU member states to overcome the coronavirus pandemic together on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) via videoconference the Head of State urged his colleagues from the EAEU member countries to join efforts and overcome the pandemic. He also expressed hope that the virtual format of the meeting will not affect its effectiveness and welcomed the presidents of observer states Cuba and Uzbekistan.

Despite tangible results in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to President Tokayev, EAEU member states still experience difficulties in that respect. The risks of new COVID strains still persist and the level of vaccination of EAEU citizens is insufficient.

The Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan has developed its own homegrown anti-COVID vaccine, QazVac which is actively used in the country. The process of its registration with the WHO is underway.

He also said that the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at the pharmaceutical plant in the Kazakh city of Karaganda sets the example of integration cooperation.

President Tokayev called on heads of the EAEU member states to join efforts and overcome the coronavirus pandemic together. He also urged them to develop joint scientific and pharmaceutical projects as well as coordinate actions on sanitary and epidemiological regimes, if necessary.


