    We need new solutions to old problems - President

    6 September 2019, 12:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Activity of the National Public Confidence Council should give a new impulse to the development of public councils of the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Council on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev reminded the participants of the session that he highlighted his thoughts on the most pressing problems and ways to solve them in his recent State of the Nation Address.

    «We need new solutions to old problems. The best ideas and proposals of the public will be used by the National Council, said the President, adding he had already seen the first proposals put forward at the organization meeting.

    The Head of State noted he fully supported the proposal to include members of the civil sector into the supervisory councils.

    He also added that the National Public Confidence Council should develop specific proposals which will allow to modernize all spheres of life of Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

