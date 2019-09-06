Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

We need new solutions to old problems - President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 September 2019, 12:07
We need new solutions to old problems - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Activity of the National Public Confidence Council should give a new impulse to the development of public councils of the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Council on Friday, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev reminded the participants of the session that he highlighted his thoughts on the most pressing problems and ways to solve them in his recent State of the Nation Address.

«We need new solutions to old problems. The best ideas and proposals of the public will be used by the National Council, said the President, adding he had already seen the first proposals put forward at the organization meeting.

The Head of State noted he fully supported the proposal to include members of the civil sector into the supervisory councils.

He also added that the National Public Confidence Council should develop specific proposals which will allow to modernize all spheres of life of Kazakhstanis.


President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros