We need large-scale reformation in all spheres of life – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls to rethink the role of spiritual leaders in all the aspects of human development. He said it welcoming the participants of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the challenges we face today as well as the role of spiritual leaders in global processes need rethinking as well.

«In this regard, I would like to present several themes for discussion,» he said.

Firstly, all traditional religions share a set of basic principles: the sacred value of human life, mutual support, and the rejection of destructive rivalry and hostility.

«I am convinced that these principles should form the basis of a new world system today. We need a fundamental modernization and harmonization of theoretical concepts and practical approaches in culture, politics, economics and society. To revive the true spirit and meaning of civilization, we need a large-scale reformation in all spheres of life,» he added.



