Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
We need large-scale reformation in all spheres of life – President Tokayev
14 September 2022, 10:55

We need large-scale reformation in all spheres of life – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls to rethink the role of spiritual leaders in all the aspects of human development. He said it welcoming the participants of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the challenges we face today as well as the role of spiritual leaders in global processes need rethinking as well.

«In this regard, I would like to present several themes for discussion,» he said.

Firstly, all traditional religions share a set of basic principles: the sacred value of human life, mutual support, and the rejection of destructive rivalry and hostility.

«I am convinced that these principles should form the basis of a new world system today. We need a fundamental modernization and harmonization of theoretical concepts and practical approaches in culture, politics, economics and society. To revive the true spirit and meaning of civilization, we need a large-scale reformation in all spheres of life,» he added.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive