We need efficient and socially responsible business – President

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2022, 12:44
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Safe working conditions is another issue raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the meeting with the residents of Karaganda region today, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Head of State reminded of several tragic cases which led to death of workers at JSC ArselorMittalTemirtau in 2022.

«Large companies must constantly invest in modernization of productions. Authorized structures should take system-wide measures enhancing enterprises’ responsibility for occupational injuries,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«The state closely monitors the activity of all large extracting enterprises operating in our country. We will not allow illicit capital outflow from Kazakhstan. We will keep monitoring the implementation of social programs by the large enterprises. Particular attention will be paid to the expansion of production, environmental protection issues. Tax payments will be under special control. If large industries do not comply with these requirements, we will have to terminate our partnership with them. The era of oligarchic capitalism in Kazakhstan is coming to an end, and the period of social responsibility is approaching. Our people need an efficient and socially responsible business that occupies a leading position in the country's economy,» the Head of State noted.

Photo:t.me/bort_01


Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
