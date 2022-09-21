We must rethink linkages between three primordial principles of UN - President Tokayev

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM «We must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles of the United Nations,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the General Debates of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

«The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort. New fault lines are creating artificial barriers and economic isolation. Economic and political sanctions have become «a new norm» that erodes the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities,» the Kazakh Leader noted.

In his words, these problems contribute to the mounting challenges of soaring inflation, job losses, and fears of a worldwide recession, especially for developing nations. Finally, these crises severely hamper the urgent action we all agreed to combat climate change and enhance sustainable development.

«Some 77 years ago, the founding members placed within the UN Charter the principles and norms of international law that have successfully guided us ever since,» he added.

«There is nothing more important now than to return to the foundational principles that lie at the root of this universal organization. In particular, we must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states. These three principles are inter-dependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.