Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    We must rethink linkages between three primordial principles of UN - President Tokayev

    21 September 2022, 10:32

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM «We must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles of the United Nations,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the General Debates of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    «The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort. New fault lines are creating artificial barriers and economic isolation. Economic and political sanctions have become «a new norm» that erodes the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities,» the Kazakh Leader noted.

    In his words, these problems contribute to the mounting challenges of soaring inflation, job losses, and fears of a worldwide recession, especially for developing nations. Finally, these crises severely hamper the urgent action we all agreed to combat climate change and enhance sustainable development.

    «Some 77 years ago, the founding members placed within the UN Charter the principles and norms of international law that have successfully guided us ever since,» he added.

    «There is nothing more important now than to return to the foundational principles that lie at the root of this universal organization. In particular, we must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states. These three principles are inter-dependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad