    We’ll always honor courage of heroes and commemorate victims of December events – Kazakh President

    17 December 2022, 09:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan marks 36 years since the December events, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Today marks 36 years since the December events leaving a lasting mark on the history of our country. They were the demonstration of unwavering spirit of our people, our strong desire for freedom and independence. We’ll always honor the courage of our heroes and commemorate the victims of the events,» wrote the Kazakh Head of State on Twitter.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    History of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
