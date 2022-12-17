Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

We’ll always honor courage of heroes and commemorate victims of December events – Kazakh President

17 December 2022, 09:53
We’ll always honor courage of heroes and commemorate victims of December events – Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan marks 36 years since the December events, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«Today marks 36 years since the December events leaving a lasting mark on the history of our country. They were the demonstration of unwavering spirit of our people, our strong desire for freedom and independence. We’ll always honor the courage of our heroes and commemorate the victims of the events,» wrote the Kazakh Head of State on Twitter.


Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President
December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up as Kazakhstan marked its independence
Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup
December 17. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
News Partner
Popular
1 Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
2 All schools in Kyrgyzstan transferred to online
3 Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
4 Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
5 Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

News