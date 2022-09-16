Go to the main site
    We have to transform SCO into global economic platform, Kazakh President

    16 September 2022, 15:56

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Addressing the SCO Summit in expanded attendance in Samarkand Kazakh President said that the SCO unities dynamically developing economies of the world with colossal human, resource, and technological potential.

    The SCO member states account for around a quarter of the world’s GDP which is more than USD 23 trillion. The countries have the richest reserves of energy, coal, rare metals, and renewable energy sources.

    The Head of State stressed that the SCO geography grows year after year which proves the high relevance of the organization. The President noted that the SCO is the most successful international organization of all existing ones.

    «We support the development of the SCO economic cooperation in various forms for gradual transfer to the free movement of goods, capitals, services, and technologies,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The development of large-scale economic projects within the SCO is called to become a peculiar growth driver in the space of the organization.

    «We have to provide appropriate financing for the organization’s project activities,» the President went on.

    The countries have all the necessary economic mechanisms, developed strategies, detailed programs, and cooperation plans. The key is to implement them,» the Head of State said.

