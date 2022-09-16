Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
We have to transform SCO into global economic platform, Kazakh President
16 September 2022, 15:56

We have to transform SCO into global economic platform, Kazakh President

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Addressing the SCO Summit in expanded attendance in Samarkand Kazakh President said that the SCO unities dynamically developing economies of the world with colossal human, resource, and technological potential.

The SCO member states account for around a quarter of the world’s GDP which is more than USD 23 trillion. The countries have the richest reserves of energy, coal, rare metals, and renewable energy sources.

The Head of State stressed that the SCO geography grows year after year which proves the high relevance of the organization. The President noted that the SCO is the most successful international organization of all existing ones.

«We support the development of the SCO economic cooperation in various forms for gradual transfer to the free movement of goods, capitals, services, and technologies,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The development of large-scale economic projects within the SCO is called to become a peculiar growth driver in the space of the organization.

«We have to provide appropriate financing for the organization’s project activities,» the President went on.

The countries have all the necessary economic mechanisms, developed strategies, detailed programs, and cooperation plans. The key is to implement them,» the Head of State said.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Zhetysu region released
Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive