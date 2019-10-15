Go to the main site
    We have been waiting for Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council, Shariyev

    15 October 2019, 13:15

    BAKU. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan’s accession to the Turkic Council is a significant step to strengthen the organization, said the chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In early October a conference of think tanks was held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Turkic states. It was nice to see representatives of the Uzbek Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies», F. Shafiyev said.

    According to his words, Uzbekistan’s accession to the Council will boost interaction and trust in the community, the Caspian and Central Asian regions.

    «We have been waiting for Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council. It is pleasant that this event took place in Baku on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Nakhichevan agreement», F. Shafiyev emphasized.

    «Turkic Council» as well as «Turkic-speaking states» are the terms which have already entered the political vocabulary at least at the regional level, stressed F. Shafiyev.

    «This structure is already known and recognized. An important moment is the opening of the representative office of the TC in Budapest», he concluded.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Turkic speaking states
