Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

We have been waiting for Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council, Shariyev

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 October 2019, 13:15
We have been waiting for Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council, Shariyev

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Uzbekistan’s accession to the Turkic Council is a significant step to strengthen the organization, said the chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In early October a conference of think tanks was held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Turkic states. It was nice to see representatives of the Uzbek Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies», F. Shafiyev said.

According to his words, Uzbekistan’s accession to the Council will boost interaction and trust in the community, the Caspian and Central Asian regions.

«We have been waiting for Uzbekistan to join the Turkic Council. It is pleasant that this event took place in Baku on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Nakhichevan agreement», F. Shafiyev emphasized.

«Turkic Council» as well as «Turkic-speaking states» are the terms which have already entered the political vocabulary at least at the regional level, stressed F. Shafiyev.

«This structure is already known and recognized. An important moment is the opening of the representative office of the TC in Budapest», he concluded.

Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region