We are to facilitate cooperation with Russia – Kazakh President

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2020, 09:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan considers Russia its key trade partner, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh President, volume of direct investment from Russia to Kazakhstan has amounted to $15.7 billion. In 2019, the two-way trade increased by 6.2% compared to 2018 and totaled almost $20 billion.

President Tokayev also pointed out that over 7,000 Russian companies successfully function in Kazakhstan. Additionally, there are 3,500 joint Kazakh-Russian JVs.

In the interview the Head of State emphasized Kazakhstan is planning to promote cooperation with Russia in oil and gas, petrochemical and other sectors. He vowed Kazakhstan will support Russian businesses carrying out investment projects in the country.

The Kazakh-Russian forum for regional economic cooperation is slated for this autumn. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for paying constant attention to all areas of bilateral cooperation, especially the inter-regional one.

The interview with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper has been published today.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
