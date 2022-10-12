Go to the main site
    We are ready to further develop Kazakhstan-Qatar relations, Tokayev

    12 October 2022, 11:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will not forget the contribution and all-round support of Qatar to the landscaping of our country, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the enlarged meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Leader, next year will be devoted to the 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

    «Within this period, we have established close cooperation and built a constructive political dialogue. All of these are based on strong friendship and partnership,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Head of State reminded that the Al-Farabi Mosque in Astana and the Educational Centre named after Sheikh Tamim are a bright example of this friendship.

    «Recently we have begun construction of a perinatal hospital in Otegen Batyr settlement of Almaty region. We will never forget the contribution and comprehensive support of the State of Qatar to the landscaping of our country. We are ready to further develop Kazakh-Qatari relations,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
