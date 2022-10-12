Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
We are ready to further develop Kazakhstan-Qatar relations, Tokayev
12 October 2022, 11:53

We are ready to further develop Kazakhstan-Qatar relations, Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will not forget the contribution and all-round support of Qatar to the landscaping of our country, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the enlarged meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Leader, next year will be devoted to the 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

«Within this period, we have established close cooperation and built a constructive political dialogue. All of these are based on strong friendship and partnership,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State reminded that the Al-Farabi Mosque in Astana and the Educational Centre named after Sheikh Tamim are a bright example of this friendship.

«Recently we have begun construction of a perinatal hospital in Otegen Batyr settlement of Almaty region. We will never forget the contribution and comprehensive support of the State of Qatar to the landscaping of our country. We are ready to further develop Kazakh-Qatari relations,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World in Samarkand
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive